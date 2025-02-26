GBA Bartenders’ Masterclass empowers over 50 professionals in Accra

The second edition of the Bartenders’ Masterclass, organised as part of the Ghana Beverage Awards, has been held in Accra.

The event, organised as part of the efforts to groom young talents for the bartending profession and retool already existing practitioners, brought together stakeholders and well-wishers of the beverage industry as well as members of the bartending profession.

Under the guidance of Mr Tap­atheo Amu Nyamekye, Operation­al Bars Manager for Mood Bar and Exhale Lounge, who also doubles as Head Trainer for the Diageo Bar Academy Ghana, over 50 partici­pants underwent rigorous training in various facets of the bartending profession.

From mastering the latest mixology techniques to making the best out of mentorship opportuni­ties attendees delved deep into the art of mixology and mentorship.

The Masterclass also featured a practical session, where selected participants were provided the op­portunity to practice what they had learnt while leaving an indelible mark in the minds of onlookers with a showcase of their creativity.

Speaking at the session in Ac­cra yesterday, Ms Emma Wenani, Chief Director of Global Media Alliance, also organisers of the Masterclass, commended the par­ticipants for making time to invest in their professions by enrolling for the masterclass.

She emphasised the signifi­cance of their commitment to con­tinuous learning and advancement in the field of mixology.

“I’d like to applaud your ded­ication to your craft through your participation in this masterclass. I am thrilled by the turnout which is a convergence of talent, passion, and innovation in the art of mixology. Your being here shows that you’re committed to learning more about the art of bartending so as to climb the ladder of your profession to the top. As we nav­igate an ever-changing landscape, characterised by shifting consumer preferences and emerging trends, it’s essential to stay agile and inno­vative. Embrace experimentation, embrace diversity, and never stop learning,” she said.

Taking turns, some participants shared their experiences, Matthew Ayi said, “Being part of this training session has really been an eye-opener for me. It’s been incredibly informative, providing valuable insights into mentorship and mixology. I am grateful to the organisers for putting together such a wonderful event, and I look forward to participating in future editions.”

On her part, Corny Boateng, a bartender with Front/Back Accra, noted that “It was a rewarding experience to see my creation be­ing enjoyed by judges and fellow participants. Moreover, the Mas­terclass provided a great platform for networking and connecting with industry peers and experts. I had the chance to exchange ideas, learn from others, and forge new connections that I believe will benefit me in my career moving forward.”

