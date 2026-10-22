GES commiserates with families of four pupils killed in Aboabo Junction accident

Management of the Ghana Education Service (GES) has expressed profound sorrow over the tragic accident at Aboabo Extension Junction in the Asokore Mampong Municipality of the Ashanti Region, which claimed the lives of four pupils and injured three others.

The accident occurred on Tuesday, October 20.

The deceased have been identified as Juraid Mohammed, Anisah Ibrahim, Fati Muniru and Raiyan Faisal, all pupils of Mahad Islamic School at Akotosu.

In a statement, Management said the tragic death is a painful loss not only to the immediate families and school but also to the education community and the nation as a whole.

Management extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families, the management and staff of the school, and the entire school community in this difficult period of grief.

Management also expressed concern about the three pupils who sustained injuries in the accident, wishing them a speedy and full recovery.

The GES has appealed to motorists and all road users to prioritise the safety of vulnerable schoolchildren at all times.

By Edem Mensah-Tsotorme