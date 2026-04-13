GFA consoles Berekum Chelsea over death of Dominic Frimpong

The Ghana Football Association has expressed sympathy to Berekum Chelsea following the death of their player, Dominic Frimpong, after a robbery attack.

In a statement signed by its President, Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku, the Association described the incident as painful and heartbreaking for both the club and Ghana football.

The statement noted that the GFA shares in the grief of the club’s leadership, players, technical team and supporters during this difficult time.

The Association assured Berekum Chelsea of its full support and indicated that it will work with the relevant authorities to ensure justice is served.

It further stressed the need to improve safety for football clubs across the country.

Dominic Frimpong died after sustaining gunshot wounds during an armed robbery attack on the team’s bus while they were returning from a league match.

The GFA extended its condolences to the family of the late player and prayed for his soul to rest in peace.

By: Jacob Aggrey