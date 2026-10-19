GES directs regional directors to release first-term capitation grants by October 30

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has directed all Regional Directors of Education to ensure that capitation grants for the first term of the 2026/2027 academic year are transferred to basic schools by Friday, October 30, 2026.

In a letter dated October 16, 2026, the GES said the funds had been transferred to the accounts of the various District Education Directorates for onward disbursement to the schools.

The service explained that the transfers to the district accounts included the sports and culture component meant for the district offices.

However, it noted that the regional sports and culture allocations had been transferred separately to designated accounts of the Regional Education Offices.

The Regional Directors have therefore been asked to ensure that the funds reach the schools by the October 30 deadline to enable heads of basic schools to carry out their activities without disruptions.

The GES announced that a team from its headquarters would visit the regions in the first week of November 2026 to monitor the disbursement of the funds.

It has consequently urged the Regional Directors to ensure that the money is transferred to the schools immediately.

By: Jacob Aggrey