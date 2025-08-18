Paul Afoko expressed dissatisfaction with NPP’s Conditional Amnesty

Former National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Paul Afoko, has criticised the party’s recent decision to attach conditions to its amnesty for suspended members.

Speaking on Okay FM, he argued that reconciliation should not come with restrictions. “If you want everybody to come together you don’t give conditions. It should be unconditional,” he said.

The NPP last week announced a general amnesty lifting suspensions and halting ongoing disciplinary cases.

However, members who forfeited their membership must apply for reinstatement and would remain ineligible to contest internal party elections for two years.

Afoko, who himself was suspended in 2015 after internal disputes, believes the conditions defeat the spirit of unity the party claims to be pursuing.

The directive, signed by Acting National Chairman Danquah Smith Buttey, is part of efforts to strengthen solidarity ahead of the 2028 elections.

By: Jacob Aggrey