GETFund warns public against scammers

The Ghana Ed­ucation Trust Fund (GET­Fund) has cau­tioned potential beneficiaries of its programmes and services against individuals seeking to exploit them by charging unau­thorised fees.

According to the Fund, the registration for its services was free and did not require the charging of fees at any stage of its scholarship application or award process.

In a statement issued and copied to The Ghanaian Times, GETFund warned that any de­mand for payment in exchange for registration or access to its services was unauthorised and potentially fraudulent.

“No individual or organi­sation has been authorised to collect money on its behalf for scholarship awards,” the state­ment said.

The public is advised to report any suspicious activity directly to GETFund or rele­vant authorities.

According to the Fund, some purported fraudulent individ­uals claimed to be officials from GETFund and had been exploiting potential beneficia­ries while promising them of GETFund scholarship awards and services.

These fraudulent persons re­quest money from beneficiaries of GETFund with the pledge to assist the beneficiaries get the scholarship award.

“GETFund will not be held liable for any losses incurred as a result of engagement with these fraudulent actors,” it said.

The statement therefore, urged potential applicants and the public to remain vigilant and avoid falling victim to these scams.

The Fund reiterated its commitment to transparency and fair access to educational opportunities for all qualified Ghanaians.

