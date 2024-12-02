GFA vows to revive the Black Stars’ former glory

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has expressed its commitment to revitalising the Black Stars, the senior national football team, and restoring their past successes.

This follows Ghana’s disappointing failure to qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) for the first time in two decades, where they finished at the bottom of their group without securing a single win.

In response, the GFA has held discussions with Head Coach, Otto Addo, to review his technical report and has conveyed the dissatisfaction of Ghanaian fans regarding the team’s recent performances, as stated in a release on Friday.

According to the release, coach Addo accepted full responsibility for the team’s poor performance and acknowledged some shortcomings.

The GFA also announced plans to organise a stakeholder forum aimed at gathering insights from football fans across the country about the decline of the Black Stars.

“The GFA is dedicated to making comprehensive decisions in collaboration with key stakeholders for the advancement of Ghanaian football, with a particular focus on the senior national team, the Black Stars. This initiative will be driven by a collective determination and unwavering focus to restore the team’s former glory,” the statement read.

As a result of their poor performance in the AFCON qualifiers, the Black Stars have fallen to 77th place in the latest FIFA World Rankings for November.

The team’s next challenge will come in March 2025 when the FIFA World Cup qualifiers resume.