Ghana donates relief items to Jamaica, Cuba, and Sudan

President John Dramani Mahama, in in collaboration with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, has made donations on behalf of the people of Ghana to Jamaica, Sudan and Cuba to support those countries as they struggle to rebuild.

On behalf of Ghana, he donated over 2,400 bags of made-in-Ghana rice, assorted clothes, mattresses, made-in-Ghana cocoa products, bags of sugar, polytanks and other essential items to the victims of Hurricane Melissa in Jamaica , Cuba , and the people of Sudan suffering from war.

The decision stems from Ghana’s solidarity with the affected compatriots.

President Mahama in his address during the presentation at the presidency, said the humanitarian items were worth GHC10 million.

He said 50 percent of the items will go to Jamaica, 30 percent to Cuba, and 20 percent to the International Red Cross for their camps in Sudan.

President Mahama said they appealed to private individuals among others who generously contributed towards the humanitarian course.

Foreign Affairs minister, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa expressed the country’s appreciation to institutions and private individuals who supported in raising the items.

By Edem Mensah-Tsotorme