Ghana Health Service receives 486 motorcycles to strengthen community health delivery

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has received 486 new motorcycles to support Community-based Health Planning and Services (CHPS) operations across 10 regions.

The motorbikes were procured by the UN Office for Project Services (UNOPS) with funding from the Global Fund as part of efforts to improve healthcare in high-burden districts.

The handover ceremony formed part of the Sub-District Strengthening Initiative, a programme aimed at boosting primary healthcare delivery at the community level.

Presenting the motorcycles, Acting Head of UNOPS Ghana, Ms. Linda Agbesi, reaffirmed her organisation’s commitment to helping strengthen Ghana’s health systems.

Speaking on behalf of the Acting Director-General of GHS, the Acting Deputy Director-General, Dr. Caroline Reindorf-Amissah, described the support as crucial.

She explained that investments under the Resilient Systems for Sustainable Health framework play a vital role in advancing universal health coverage.

Dr. Reindorf-Amissah noted that the CHPS model remains Ghana’s most effective strategy for bringing essential health services closer to communities.

She said the new motorcycles will help health workers improve home visits, community outreach, emergency referrals and HIV, TB and malaria services.

She added that GHS will soon receive more medical equipment, including diagnostic tools, obstetric kits and infection-prevention supplies.

These items, she said, will address long-standing gaps in CHPS facilities and help strengthen both preventive and curative services.

Receiving the motorcycles on behalf of the beneficiary regions, the Acting Greater Accra Regional Health Director, Dr. Robert Amesiya, thanked the Global Fund and UNOPS for the support.

He assured them that the motorbikes will be used effectively to enhance health service delivery.

The ceremony was attended by senior officials from the GHS Headquarters, the Greater Accra Regional Health Directorate and UNOPS Ghana.

