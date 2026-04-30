Ghana music awards UK appoints Doreen Avio as public relations officer

The Ghana Music Awards UK (GMA UK) has appointed Ghanaian media personality Doreen Avio as its new Public Relations Officer.

The announcement was made in a press release issued in London on April 30, 2026.

Organisers said her appointment comes at a crucial time as the awards scheme prepares to mark its 10th anniversary this year.

According to the statement, she is expected to strengthen the organisation’s communication strategy, improve audience engagement, and increase its global visibility as it enters a new phase.

They described her as an experienced journalist and broadcaster with a strong presence in the entertainment industry.

She has hosted and moderated several major events, including the Ghana Music Awards UK, Ghana Party in the Park, and the EMY Africa Awards.

She currently serves as a co-host on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM and also works as a presenter on Joy Prime TV.

Organisers said her academic background in strategic communications and branding adds to her suitability for the role. They also highlighted her philanthropic work through her foundation, which supports the education and welfare of girls.

GMA UK noted that the awards scheme remains committed to promoting Ghanaian music and culture on the global stage. Over the years, it has provided a platform for collaboration and recognition of Ghanaian artistes, particularly within the diaspora.

Management of the organisation expressed confidence that her appointment will help advance its mission and strengthen its position as a leading platform for Ghanaian music internationally.

By: Jacob Aggrey