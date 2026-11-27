GHANA’S 3×3 basketball team will depart the shores of the country on Monday for the upcoming FIBA 3×3 Africa Cup, scheduled to take place in Antananarivo, Madagascar, from December 3 to 6.

The tournament, Africa’s premier 3×3 basketball competition, will be held at the Palais national de la culture et des sports de Mahamasina, with the men’s draw expanded to 18 countries from the 14 that competed in the previous edition.

According to the organisers, the expanded format is designed to create a dynamic, fan-focused experience where every possession matters and every game delivers intensity from start to finish.

Over the years, the competition has showcased some of Africa’s top-ranked teams and emerging talents, all competing for continental supremacy and an opportunity to improve their standing on the global stage.

Ghana will face defending champions and hosts, Madagascar, alongside Algeria, Angola, Benin, Comoros, Egypt, Guinea, Kenya, Mali and Morocco.

The other participating countries are Nigeria, Uganda, Seychelles, Somalia, South Sudan, Tunisia and Zambia.

Team Ghana, comprising James Amotoe, Elvis Pobi, Godfred Bawah and Benjamin Omari, has been in camp under the tutelage of head coach James Ocloo, who believes the team is well prepared to represent the country.

The President of the Ghana Basketball Federation and leader of Ghana’s delegation to the tournament, Mr Alex Kukula, said the team was in good shape and ready to compete and make a statement about Ghana basketball.

BY RAYMOND ACKUMEY

SKIP THE QUEUE, TAP THE NEWS

Read the Ghanaian Times and The Spectator newspapers from the comfort of your device via TimesNewsPlus.

#GhanaianTimes #TimesNewsPlus

Follow our WhatsApp Channel now! https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VbAjG7g3gvWajUAEX12Q