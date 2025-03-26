Ghana’s Beverage Industry Forum to explore global market expansion

The much-anticipated Beverage Industry Forum, organised as part of Gha­na Beverage Awards (GBA) 2024, is set to take place virtually on March 26, 2025.

The event will bring together leading industry players to chart a path for Ghanaian beverage brands to do better on the global stage.

Under the theme: ‘Strength­ening the Ghanaian Beverage Industry in the Global Market”, it will provide a vital platform for manufacturers, distributors, policymakers, and stakeholders to explore international expansion opportunities.

A statement issued by the organisers in Accra yesterday said the virtual session would feature insightful conversations with lead­ing voices in the beverage industry, including representatives from the Food and Beverage Associa­tion of Ghana (FABAG), Ghana Revenue Authority, Ministry of Trade, Chartered Institute of Marketing and African Continen­tal Free Trade Area (AfCTA).

“It will tackle key issues per­taining to regulatory compliance for exports, brand positioning, and quality assurance, among others. Participants will also gain insights from industry experts on how to enhance their products’ global appeal, navigate interna­tional trade policies, and adopt best practices to meet world-class standards,” it explained.

Speaking on the significance of the forum, Emma Wenani, Chief Director of Global Media Alliance, indicated that “This fo­rum marks a pivotal moment for Ghana’s beverage industry. As we seek to position our brands better on the global stage, it is essential that we provide businesses with the right tools, insights, and net­works to compete effectively.”

“Through expert-led discus­sions and strategic collaborations, we aim to bridge the gap between local producers and international markets, fostering sustainable growth and economic transforma­tion for the industry,” she added.

The forum, she said, “Is open to all industry stakeholders, including beverage manufacturers, entrepreneurs, policymakers, and trade professionals.”

BY TIMES REPORTER