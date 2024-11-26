GIS Senior Officers win 2024 Comptroller-General Cup

Senior Officers of the Ghana Immigration Ser­vice defeated their junior counterparts 3-0 to win the 2024 Comptroller-General’s end of year football match played at the McDan La Town Park on Friday.

A first half brace from Daniel Etse and a second half strike from skipper Divine Mensah capped an afternoon of fine football from both sides.

Apart from the football match, GIS staff took part in other games like armwrestling and penalty kicks.

The event was under the theme: ‘kick for unity, sports for peaceful elections.’

Former three-time African best player and skipper of the Black Stars, Abedi ‘Pele’ Ayew, was the special guest of honour.

Addressing the officers, the former Stars captain urged them to continue their good works for Ghana and keep the high standard for the service.

He called for a very peaceful electioneering period, adding that Ghana was a peace-loving country, and all should ensure that come December 7 and afterward, there shall be peace for all to go about their duties.

The Comptroller-General of Immigration, (CGI) Kwame Asuah Takyi, (Esq.) applauded the

dexterity and energy on display and congratulated the organisers for putting up a great show, and hoped next year would be bigger and even better.

He called on his men to be up to the task by ensuring the borders of the country were safe during the election period.

The sports section of the service headed by former Black Queens player, Superintendent Anita Wiredu-Minta, presented a gift and a citation to him in recognition of his exceptional leadership and unwavering com­mitment to the advancement of sports within the service

