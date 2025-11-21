Global Africa Summit DC Sets the Stage for Accra Edition — Where Vision Meets Action for Africa’s Future

The Global Africa Summit (GAS), organized by the Africa Investment Network (AIN), has

successfully concluded its highly anticipated Washington DC Edition, marking a defining moment in uniting Africa and its global diaspora under one shared vision — “Global

Partnerships: Fueling Africa’s Development and Collective Prosperity.”

As promised during the Summit’s official launch in Accra, Ghana in July 2025, the Washington

DC leg delivered on its vision to connect continents, strengthen economic ties, and mobilize

African and diaspora resources for inclusive growth and prosperity.

The journey now

continues home to Ghana, where the Global Africa Summit Accra will take place on December

11–12, 2025, at the Alisa Hotel.

GAS DC — A Resounding Success

Held at the Catholic University of America, GAS DC convened over 300 influential delegates

from across Africa, North America, the Caribbean, Europe, and beyond.

The Summit opened

with powerful welcome remarks from Mrs. Jane Reindorf-Osei, Founder & CEO of the Africa Investment Network (AIN), who underscored the urgency of mobilizing global partnerships and

diaspora capital to drive Africa’s development.

She reaffirmed AIN’s mission to build a unified global economic ecosystem—one that connects governments, investors, entrepreneurs, and

thought leaders to shape a new era of shared prosperity.

Over two days, the Summit featured

high-level plenary sessions, fireside chats, and sector-driven breakouts covering finance, agribusiness, healthcare, technology, education, renewable energy, real estate, and the

creative industries.

Highlights included:

Goodwill remarks from Aisha Braveboy, Prince George’s County Executive.

Keynote address by Kofi Okyere-Darko (KOD) of Ghana’s Diaspora Affairs Office of the

President on “Bridging Continents: Africa and Its Diaspora in Shared Prosperity.”

President on “Bridging Continents: Africa and Its Diaspora in Shared Prosperity.” A powerful address by Ambassador Nyakan June on gender equity and financial

inclusion.

inclusion. Insightful contributions from Daniele Nyirandutiye (Desmos Capital), John Morris (17

Asset Management), Mezuo Nwuneli (Sahel Capital), and Sally Nnamani (17 Asset

Management), who shared strategies for unlocking diaspora capital and scaling

investment across the continent.

The summit also hosted diaspora-led investment showcases, including Dr. Michael K. Obeng

(Miko Pharma) and Joseph Bryant (Free World Development), who presented transformative

initiatives reshaping Africa’s healthcare and renewable-energy landscapes.

A Night to Remember — The Global Africa Summit Dinner Gala

The Summit culminated in the celebrated Global Africa Summit Dinner Gala, hosted by

Jasmine Styles (ABC News 7), honoring changemakers across the continent and diaspora:

Award

Award Dr. Michael K. Obeng, Founder of R.E.S.T.O.R.E Worldwide — Ubuntu Humanitarian

Award

Award Clarence Wooten, Google X — Diaspora Catalyst Award

Clinton White, Global Consular Solutions — Nkrumah Pan-African Impact Award

Sinafik Gebru, Birara Genet — Rising Africa Award

The evening combined inspiring recognition with live music from South Africa’s Ntebo, a Pan-

African fashion showcase, and moving tributes to visionaries shaping Africa’s renaissance.

GAS Accra — Bringing It Home

With DC setting the stage, all roads now lead to Accra — where Africa meets its global diaspora in a celebration of ideas and investment.

GAS Accra will gather:Heads of State, Ministers, and Ambassadors, Global investors, policy leaders, and industry leaders, Diaspora entrepreneurs and trade network Youth innovators and creatives

The Accra edition will showcase Africa’s innovation prowess and diaspora partnership, potential across key sectors, including technology/ai, renewable energy, fintech, agriculture,

infrastructure, tourism, and the creative economy.

“We are proud to bring the Global Africa Summit series to Accra,” said Jane Reindorf-Osei, Founder and President of the Africa Investment Network. “This is a pivotal moment to deepen

cross-Atlantic partnerships and expand opportunities for sustainable, diaspora-driven

investment.”

The Africa Investment Network is a Washington-based nonprofit chamber of commerce dedicated to catalyzing trade, investment, and entrepreneurship between Africa and its

global diaspora. Through the Global Africa Summit Series, AIN is redefining Africa’s global footprint and creating pathways for shared prosperity across continents.

Join the Movement

They are urging everyone to join the conversation that began in Washington and now comes home to Ghana. Adding that for one’s invitation

to be part of Africa’s most impactful diaspora summit — where vision meets action, and

partnerships turn into progress, they are to register or express interest today: globalafricasummit.com/pages/accratickets.html

For inquiries: yvonne.ocloo@africainvestmentnetwork.org