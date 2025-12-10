GNFS prevents petrol tanker explosion

Firefighters from the Hohoe Command in the Volta Region, led by Municipal Commander DO III Bismark Hosu Porbley, swiftly responded on Tuesday, December 9, 2025, to a petrol tanker (GT-1140-18) that had veered off the road, damaging a high-tension electricity pole and a container shop.

Before firefighting operations began, electrical power to the fallen lines was isolated.

The crew then applied foam concentrate to cool the tanker, which contained about 54,000 litres of petrol, successfully averting a potential explosion.

With support from the Hohoe Police, the tanker was safely recovered and towed from the scene.

No injuries were recorded, although the tanker sustained minor damage to its windscreen and head compartment.