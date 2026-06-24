GoldBod sets price ceiling for gold purchases

The Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod) has announced the introduction of an approved pricing threshold for the purchase of gold by licensed buyers, in a move to promote transparency, stability and discipline in the country’s gold trading sector.

The directive, which takes effect from today, follows extensive consultations and engagements between the Board and licensed gold buyers nationwide.

Under the new framework, licensed buyers are required to purchase gold from licensed miners and traders at a price that does not exceed the GoldBod published price at the time of purchase.

This may, however, include any approved rate gap bonus applicable to licensed miners, as well as an additional amount of up to GH¢30 from the commission allocated to Tier 2 buyers.

The Board explained that Tier 2 buyers are not permitted to add more than GH¢30 from their commission to either the purchase or sale price of gold.

Consequently, no licensed buyer is allowed to purchase gold above the combined value of these approved pricing components.

GoldBod indicated that the measure forms part of ongoing efforts to strengthen regulatory oversight, ensure fairness in the gold market and protect the integrity of the formal gold trading system.

It further stated that the directive was expected to create a more predictable and transparent pricing environment for miners, traders and aggregators operating within its licensing framework.

In a notice issued yesterday, the Board directed all licensed gold buyers to comply strictly with the approved pricing threshold, warning that any breach would constitute a violation of the terms and conditions governing their licences.

GoldBod emphasised that non-compliance could amount to an offence under Section 63(1)(c) and (2) of the Ghana Gold Board Act, 2025 (Act 1140).

It added that operators found to have purchased gold in contravention of the directive could face sanctions, including prosecution, suspension or revocation of their licences.

The Board described the intervention as part of broader efforts to formalise the gold trading sector, improve market efficiency and ensure that all participants operate within a transparent and accountable regulatory framework.

Since its establishment, GoldBod has rolled out a number of reforms aimed at strengthening oversight of gold purchases, combating illicit trading, improving traceability and protecting the interests of legitimate market players.

The Board expressed confidence that the cooperation of licensed gold buyers would help safeguard the integrity, stability and long-term sustainability of Ghana’s gold trading ecosystem, while supporting efforts to maximise benefits from the country’s mineral resources.

BY TIMES REPORTER

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