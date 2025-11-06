Government to build rehabilitation centers nationwide to tackle opioid abuse – Youth Minister

The Minister for Youth Development and Empowerment, George Opare Addo, says government will build rehabilitation centers across the country to tackle rising cases of drug and opioid abuse among the youth.

He explained that the centers will not be set up solely to address betting addiction, as reported earlier, but to help young people struggling with substance use and mental health challenges.

According to him, government-owned rehabilitation facilities are few, making it hard for victims to access proper care.

Mr. Opare Addo urged betting companies and other private organizations to support the project as part of their corporate social responsibility.

He said the initiative aims to give young people the help they need to overcome addiction and live productive lives.

By: Jacob Aggrey