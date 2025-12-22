Govt releases GH¢139m ‘X’mas’ LEAP for 350,580 households

THE government has released GH¢139.33 million to support about 350,580 beneficiary households nationwide.

This represents the 99th cycle of payments under the Livelihood Empowerment Against Poverty (LEAP) Programme.

The nationwide disbursement, which begins today, will benefit an estimated 1.5 million Ghanaians, reinforcing the programme’s position as a central pillar of the country’s social protection framework.

Addressing a press conference in Accra on Friday, the Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection (MOGCSP), Dr Agnes Naa Momo Lartey, said the timely release of funds demonstrated government’s renewed commitment to serving the extremely poor and vulnerable through responsive and reliable social interventions.

She explained that under the bi-monthly grant structure, households with one eligible beneficiary would receive GH¢320, those with two eligible members GH¢380, three eligible members GH¢440, while households with four or more eligible members would receive GH¢530.

According to the minister, the 99th cycle payment had been deliberately timed to coincide with the festive season, a period often characterised by heightened financial pressure on low-income households.

“This intervention is intended to provide essential support to beneficiary households, enabling them to participate more meaningfully in the Christmas festivities and to approach the New Year with dignity and hope,” she indicated.

Dr Lartey described LEAP as more than a cash transfer programme, noting that it represented government’s social contract with the most vulnerable citizens and its resolve to leave no one behind in national development.

She disclosed that in line with the commitment of government, the Ministry of Finance had made a historic allocation of GH¢1.1 billion to the LEAP Programme, the highest since its inception.

The minister also underlined that the unprecedented allocation underscored government’s determination to scale up support for the poor and vulnerable and acknowledged the advocacy role played by Members of Parliament and other stakeholders in securing the funding.

Dr Lartey further announced that 2026 would mark a major expansion of the programme, with coverage expected to increase from the current levels to 400,000 households across the country.

She said the expansion would extend life-changing support to thousands of additional households living in extreme poverty, but stressed that its success would depend on collaboration among stakeholders at all levels.

The minister, therefore, appealed to traditional authorities, religious bodies, civil society organisations and relevant government agencies to support beneficiary identification and programme implementation to ensure fairness, transparency and impact.

“As we disburse grants under the 99th cycle, we are doing more than transferring funds, we are sharing hope, upholding dignity and demonstrating the solidarity of the government with the people of Ghana,” Dr Lartey added.

She reaffirmed the government’s commitment to protecting the poor, empowering the vulnerable and building a resilient and inclusive society.

BY CECILIA YADA LAGBA

