Govt still committed to fighting “Galamsey” – Beatrice Annan

A member of the communications team of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Beatrice Annan, has reiterated Government’s commitment to the fight against illegal mining, popularly known as galamsey.

In an interview at TV3, she said the government had reclaimed about eight out of nine forest reserves which were previously out of bounds to anti-galamsey campaigners.

She asserted that no government official was involved in illegal mining activities.

According to her, even when the names of some NDC national executives were mentioned in connection with galamsey, the government immediately called for investigations, showing its determination to tackle the menace.

Ms. Annan explained that a new policy was being developed to work with communities to reclaim degraded lands and promote responsible mining practices.

She agreed with calls to end galamsey but noted that some miners had valid licenses, while others operated illegally or exceeded their license limits.

She said the government’s approach to the issue was multifaceted.

Ms. Annan added that galamsey was one of the major challenges facing the country.

She assured Ghanaians that President Mahama was determined to end the practice, even if it meant holding members of his own party accountable.

She referenced a recent video post by journalist Erastus Asare-Donkor showing community action against illegal mining, saying such efforts underscored the urgency of the fight.

By: Jacob Aggrey