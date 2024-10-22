Govt urged to ensure proper treatment of breast cancer

Cancer survivors in the Eastern region have called on the government to ensure the proper treatment of the disease.

They appealed to the authorities to provide mammogram machines and establish a specialised breast cancer unit equipped with neces­sary facilities for proper treatment in the region.

Their plea comes on the back­drop of the lack of mammography services and specialised care at the Eastern Regional Hospital, the main referral health facility for cancer patients.

The situation compels patients to travel to other regions or the na­tion’s capital, Accra, for screenings and treatment, creating significant inconveniences.

Patience Amekpor, a breast cancer survivor, highlighted these concerns during an exclusive interview with The Ghanaian Times, at a Breast Cancer Awareness pro­gramme held in Koforidua Friday.

Organised by the Eastern Regional Hospital in partnership with the Judith Ellen Awuah-Dar­ko Foundation for Breast Cancer, the event aimed to raise awareness about the disease on the theme; ‘No One Should Face Breast Can­cer Alone.’

The event observed every October, commenced with a float through the principal streets of Koforidua, involving hospital staff, foundation members, and other participants, including female personnel of the Ghana National Fire Service.

Ms Amekpor noted that the cost of breast cancer care often deterred individuals from seeking help, adding, “the cost of chemo­therapy, radiation, MRI scans, and laboratory tests is overwhelming, and many patients cannot afford it.”

“I went through seven cycles of chemotherapy, and even after that, I was told I hadn’t completed the treatment and needed more ses­sions. The expenses kept piling up, and I often had to rely on friends and others for financial support.”

Mrs Amekpo lamented that misconceptions about the disease add to the problem, with some believing that losing a breast leads to death.

Furthermore, she said, “we are pleading with the government to make breast cancer treatment free or at least more affordable. If such measures are taken, many more lives will be saved.”

Mrs Amekpo indicated that the survivors hoped that the govern­ment and corporate institutions would heed their call and help provide the region with a mam­mogram machine and a specialised breast cancer unit.

The Medical Director of the Eastern Regional Hospital, Dr Arko Akoto-Ampaw, confirmed the absence of a functional mam­mogram machine at the hospital.

Moreover, she complained that, “We need a specialised chemother­apy unit,” explaining that treat­ment was taking place at general wards, which is inadequate for cancer patients with compromised immune systems.

Dr Foster Amponsah, Clinical Director at the hospital, asked peo­ple to go the hospital for screening for breast cancer, saying, “Early detection and diagnostic services are crucial for timely intervention.”

FROM AMA TEKYIWAA

AMPADU AGYEMAN,

KOFORIDUA