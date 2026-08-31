GSE trading activity falls sharply as market sentiment softens

BY TIMES REPORTERTrading activity on the Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE) declined significantly during the week ended August 28, 2026, with market capitalisation, traded volume and value all recording week-on-week losses.

Data from the GSE showed that total volume traded fell by 53.60 per cent to 8.29 million shares, from 17.87 million shares in the previous week.

Value traded also dropped by 49.11 per cent to GH¢39.13 million, compared with GH¢76.91 million recorded in the preceding week.

The decline in activity was accompanied by a marginal contraction in overall market capitalisation, which fell 0.97 per cent to GH¢284.03 billion from GH¢286.83 billion.

The GSE Composite Index (GSE-CI) also declined 0.77 per cent to 15,020.41 points, while the GSE Financial Stocks Index (GSE-FSI) slipped 0.43 per cent to 7,890.64 points.

Despite the weaker headline market indicators, selected stocks recorded strong price gains during the week.

Das Pharma emerged as the biggest gainer, rising 55.91 per cent from GH¢1.27 to GH¢1.98. Digicut followed with a 44.44 per cent increase to GH¢0.26, while IIL gained 15.38 per cent to GH¢0.75.

Unilever Ghana (UNIL) rose 13.64 per cent to GH¢40.00, while MMH increased 9.09 per cent to GH¢0.12. Hords and Societe Generale Ghana (SOGEGH) also recorded gains of 7.32 per cent and 7.14 per cent respectively.

The exchange reported an average price change of 5.32 per cent for the week, indicating that price movements among actively traded equities remained positive despite the decline in overall trading activity.

On the downside, Guinness Ghana Breweries (GGBL) was the biggest decliner, shedding 9.93 per cent to close at GH¢10.70.

EGL fell 9.34 per cent to GH¢6.70, while Clydstone Ghana (CLYD) declined eight per cent to GH¢5.98. SIC Insurance and Enterprise Group also lost 3.45 per cent and 3.17 per cent respectively.

MTN Ghana dominated value trading during the week, accounting for GH¢22.22 million of the total value traded.

GCB Bank followed with GH¢2.63 million, while Enterprise Group, Kasapreko and Standard Chartered Bank recorded GH¢1.93 million, GH¢1.36 million and GH¢1.31 million respectively.

The Information and Communication Technology (ICT) sector was the leading sector by value traded, generating GH¢22.73 million, representing 58.08 per cent of total market value. Finance followed, while insurance, food and beverage, manufacturing and distribution sectors also contributed to trading activity.

The weekly performance suggests a market characterised by lower overall turnover but significant movements in selected counters, with investors concentrating activity in a handful of equities.

The GSE’s year-to-date performance remained substantially positive, with the available exchange data showing strong cumulative gains in key market measures.

BY TIMES REPORTER

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