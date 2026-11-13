Hearts face tough Samartex test in Samreboi

HEARTS of Oak face a stern test on the road this weekend when they travel to Samreboi to take on Samartex FC at the Nsenkyire Sports Arena in what promises to be a fiercely contested Matchweek 11 encounter on Sunday.

The Phobians are aiming to maintain their push for the Ghana Premier League title but face a determined Samartex side equally eager to strengthen its position among the league’s leading contenders.

With just two points separating the sides, the encounter carries significant implications for the title race, as either team could make a major statement with victory.

Hearts, currently second on the standings with 20 points, will be keen to secure maximum points for the very first time to keep the pressure on the leaders, Medeama SC, who have 21 points.

However, the trip to Samreboi is expected to be a difficult assignment, with Samartex enjoying home advantage and boasting 18 points after 10 matches.

The Timber Giants will be determined to capitalise on their home support and secure a victory that could move them closer to the summit.

For Hearts, defensive discipline, midfield control and clinical finishing could prove crucial against a Samartex side with ambitions of challenging for the title.

Both teams understand the importance of the fixture and, with valuable points at stake, supporters can expect an intense battle as the race for the league crown gathers momentum.

Another standout fixture of the weekend will see Asante Kotoko welcome Bibiani Gold Stars to the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

The Porcupine Warriors will be eager to bounce back from last weekend’s disappointing 2-1 defeat to Berekum Chelsea, a result that left them 10th on the standings with 13 points after 10 matches.

League leaders Medeama SC will be looking to consolidate their position when they travel to Wenchi to face Young Apostles at the Wenchi Stadium.

In other Sunday games, fifth-placed Aduana FC will stay at the Nana Agyemang Badu II Park to welcome Bechem United in the Bono derby, with both sides seeking valuable points to strengthen their positions in the league.

Swedru All Blacks will host Berekum Chelsea at the Swedru Stadium, Basake Holy Stars will welcome Vision FC to the AAK II Sports Arena in Basake, while FC Ashantigold 04 will take on Karela United at the Len Clay Stadium. Debibi United will face Port City FC in an all-debutant affair at the Debibi Presby Park.

Tomorrow, at the Kpando Stadium, Heart of Lions will look to return to winning ways after losing 3-0 to Hearts of Oak in their last game when they welcome Dreams FC.

Dreams FC sit at the bottom of the table with seven points, while Heart of Lions have 11 points.

Both sides will be desperate for a positive result as they seek to improve their standings and avoid being dragged deeper into the survival battle.

BY RAYMOND ACKUMEY

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