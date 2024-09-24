Hearts record first win with victory over Bechem

Accra Hearts of Oak defeated Bechem United 2-0 to end their winless run in the three-week old 2024/25 Ghana Premier League (GPL) on Sunday at the University of Ghana Stadium in Legon.

The Phobians have endured back-to-back losses in their opening two fixtures to pile pressure on Coach Abubakar Ouattara and his boys.

It took two second half strikes from Ransford Mensah and Hamza Issah to condemn the Hunters for their first defeat of the season.

Having played an exciting end-to-end first half where numerous chances fell the way of the host, the Phobians came back in the second stansa more determined to snatch victory.

And rightly so they did, with the opener coming from a free kick behind the box which was expertly converted by Mensah in the 51st minute.

Moments later, Hearts came close to increasing the tally with Issah drawing a super save from Dari Aziz Haruna on post of the visitors.

Coach Ouattara introduced Stephen Appiah Asare for Mawuli Wayo whose presence added some bite to Hearts’ attacking play.

In the 75th minute, the Phobians registered the second goal when Issah leaped over the Bechem United defenders to head home a cross from Asare to put the game beyond the visitors.

In his post-match interview, Coach Ouattara urged fans of the club to be supportive and shun the practice of raining insults on members of the technical team and playing body.

“Yes, we are working for them (fans). They have the right not to be happy if our results are not good enough. They can criticise if they want but the insults should cease; insults are not necessary,” he told the media.

“What the club needs now is unity to fight for every three points available. We need all the structures in the club to come together and fight for victory; we must not be against each other.”

Coach Ouattara said there cannot be a team without the fans because the players would need their support throughout the season, adding that, “if they would turn against the team, insulting, fighting players and all that, would not help the course of the team on the pitch.”

Hearts would trek to the Abrankese next to face Nations FC in the competition.

RAYMOND ACKUMEY