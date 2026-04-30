Holy Child College of Education climaxes 80th anniversary celebration

Holy Child College of Education (HOLICO) at Fijai in the Western Region on Saturday climaxed its 80th anniversary celebration on the theme “80 years of excellence: Empowerment and innovation in teacher education in the 21st century.”

The Principal of the College, Dr Francis Hull Adams, noted the celebration marked a remarkable journey and the enduring impact of the college in the field of teacher education in Ghana.

For decades, he said, HOLICO had upheld the strong tradition of excellence, producing generations of well-trained, competent and dedicated educators, who continued to serve in diverse capacities across the country and beyond.

The Western Regional Minister, Mr Joseph Nelson, described the theme as timely, and argued that, excellence was never accidental but a product of discipline, consistency and an unyielding commitment to high standards.

Commending the college, he said “80 years of shaping minds, nurturing character and building the future of our country is no small achievement. It is a testament to vision, sacrifice, resilience and the enduring commitment of all who have contributed to the growth of this great institution.”

The Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture, Ms Emelia Arthur, in her address pledged to provide HOLICO with a bus, construct a wall and tar the road of the school to promote access, security and safety on campus.

The Vice Chancellor, University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS), Professor Lydia Aziato, said HOLICO had built a strong brand which reflected in the staff, the church and the year groups, who contributed to the growth of the college.

The Omanhene of Essikado, Nana Kobina Nketsia V, said Holy Child was not an asset only to the Western Region but, to Africa, saying the College “Is a mirror that reflects a legacy of commitment and also illuminates the path ahead of us”.

The Catholic Bishop of Sekondi -Takoradi, Most Reverend John Baptist Attakruh, paid tribute to the founders, the late Archbishop William Thomas Porter, former Metropolitan Bishop of Cape Coast and the Sisters of the Holy Child, Jesus, whose vision, sacrifices and dedication, served the great institution.

FROM CLEMENT ADZEI BOYE, FIJAI

Follow our WhatsApp Channel now! https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VbAjG7g3gvWajUAEX12Q