The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr. Christian Tetteh Yohuno, has led a delegation of senior officers of the Ghana Police Service in high level engagements with the Netherlands Police and the leadership of the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) on the side-lines of the IACP 2026 Conference in the Netherlands.

The engagements focused on strengthening bilateral cooperation, deepening existing partnerships and exploring new areas of collaboration to address crime and emerging security challenges.

At a meeting with the Chief Constable of the Netherlands Central Police, Ms Yvonne Hondema, discussions centred on cooperation in combating human trafficking, drug trafficking, vehicle related crimes and other transnational offences.

The IGP highlighted existing collaboration involving the Netherlands Police, the Netherlands Embassy in Ghana and the International Justice Mission (IJM), particularly in supporting DOVVSU and the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit through training and logistical assistance.

The meeting also acknowledged the successful cooperation among the Ghana Police Service, INTERPOL Accra, INTERPOL The Hague and the Netherlands Police Attaché, which led to the arrest and deportation to the Netherlands in September 2026 of two wanted fugitives, including Richard Danso, who had been subject to an INTERPOL Red Notice since 2020.

The parties also explored collaboration in drug trafficking investigations, the use of artificial intelligence in law enforcement, mentorship and logistical support, including body cameras and drones. Discussions further covered the recovery of vehicles stolen from the Netherlands and brought into Ghana, with more than 15 such vehicles recovered since September 2025. Ghana was also invited to join the UN Women supported High-Level Network on Gender Responsive Policing.

At a separate meeting with the IACP leadership, discussions focused on strengthening Ghana’s participation in the Association’s conferences and training programmes, as well as opportunities for capacity building, technical assistance and policing development in Ghana and Sub Saharan Africa.

The IACP leadership also invited the IGP to participate in its conference scheduled for 26th to 29th June in Dublin, Ireland, which is expected to provide another opportunity to strengthen international policing cooperation.

The engagements reaffirm the Ghana Police Service’s commitment to strategic international partnerships, information exchange, training and the sharing of best practices to improve operational capacity.

The meetings were attended by members of the Police Management Board (POMAB), including Michael Nketiah Frimpong, DCOP Grace Ansah-Akrofi and the Director of INTERPOL, ACP Mrs Naomi Abrebeh Acquah and Mr. Abass Golfrey, FBI legal attaché at US Embassy in Ghana.

BY TIMES REPORTER