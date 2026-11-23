Israel has called for stronger international cooperation to address growing security threats posed by armed groups and their state sponsors, warning that the challenge requires coordinated responses from countries across the world.

Such cooperation, it said, should focus on intelligence sharing, disrupting weapons supply routes and financial networks, and strengthening security partnerships to counter threats in the Middle East and Africa.

The Ambassador of Israel to Ghana, Liberia and Sierra Leone, Roey Gilad, made the call at the Annual October 7 Massacre Memorial Event, held under the theme, “A Special Symposium on Terror in the Middle East and Africa,” in Accra on Tuesday.

The event commemorated the third anniversary of the October 7, 2023 attacks on Israel and examined lessons that could inform security efforts in Africa.

Mr Gilad said the attacks, which claimed about 1,200 lives, injured thousands and resulted in the abduction of 251 people into Gaza, had profoundly affected Israeli society and changed the country’s approach to national security.

He observed that the attacks had left lasting emotional scars on Israeli families, many of whom lost relatives and friends during the massacre and the conflicts that followed.

Mr Gilad said Israel remained committed to peace but maintained that any settlement must guarantee the security of its citizens.

He stressed that armed groups operating in the Middle East and the Sahel presented challenges that required international attention and cooperation.

He urged countries to learn from one another’s experiences and strengthen their preparedness against emerging threats, noting that vigilance was essential to avoiding similar security failures.

Mr Gilad also commended Ghana for its contribution to the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), saying Ghanaian soldiers serving along the Blue Line between Israel and Lebanon had contributed to regional security.

In a presentation, a Security and Technological Innovation Expert, Major General (Retired) Yosef Baidatz, called for closer collaboration among intelligence agencies, governments and diplomats to identify and disrupt networks supporting armed groups.

Drawing on his 35-year career in the Israeli Defence Forces, much of it in intelligence, he said modern warfare had increasingly shifted from conventional conflicts between national armies to confrontations involving non-state groups, some supported by external actors.

Major General Baidatz called for stronger intelligence sharing and international cooperation to disrupt armed groups’ networks, including their access to weapons, funding and operational support.

He also stated that the October 7 attacks exposed gaps in Israel’s security preparedness, prompting a shift from deterrence and containment to a revised strategy for dealing with armed groups.

Major General Baidatz said countries should focus on minimising threats posed by armed groups, while addressing the humanitarian consequences of the war in Gaza and the ethical and legal challenges of protecting civilians during military operations.

He stressed the importance of international law and efforts to minimise harm to civilians, while highlighting the challenges of delivering humanitarian assistance in conflict zones.

He concluded by urging countries to strengthen cooperation among security agencies, governments and diplomats, expressing optimism that Ghana could contribute through international partnerships and the exchange of expertise.

BY STEPHANIE BIRIKORANG