I’m coming back to unify GBA  …says Dr Manly-Spain as heaffirms bid for GBA presidency

A businessman and former Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) Vice President, Dr Henry Manly-Spain, has given the strongest indication of returning to the Authority as president.

Dr Manly-Spain comes with his vast experience as a boxing manag­er and promoter and is credited for the establishment and financing of the Goldenmike Boxing Promo­tions.

That era saw Ghana host a number of WBO Africa and International fights with Braimah Kamoko (Bukom Banku), one of the high profile boxers on the Goldenmike stable, rising to become WBO Africa Boxer of the Year.

He joins as the eighth contes­tant to have expressed interest in the seat currently occupied by Mr Abraham Kotei Neequqye who has kept concerns about reelection close to his chest.

Until Dr Manly-Spain’s clue yes­terday to vie for the seat at the July Elective Congress of the GBA, seven other names have been flying across the boxing space as delegates waited in anticipation.

Current members of the executive, Rabbon Dodoo (First Vice President) and Roger Barnor (Second Vice President and an experienced referee) have all not hidden their plans to contest Mr Neequaye.

They are expected to be joined by Emmanuel Addo, an ex-boxer, Alex Ntiamoah-Boakye, a leading promoter and major critic of the leadership style of the incumbent president, Ivan Bruce Tagoe, Chief Executive Officer of Cabic Boxing Promotions, and Nii Gonti Adjor I, (known in private life as Nii Ad­ama Addy, Atukpai Mantse), CEO of Omashi TV.

Also making the rumours is the inclusion of former WBO ban­tamweight world champion, Isaac Dogboe, among those to contest the GBA chairmanship slot.

Speaking to the Times Sports yesterday, Dr Manly-Spain con­firmed his bid to stand for the position and explained why he was yet to make it public like other contes­tants have done already.

“Yes, my attention was drawn to the need to return to the sport and rescue it from the current situation. I have been quiet with it because I felt I needed to do a lot of stakeholder engagement and make sure I unify the body rather than split it,” he said.

According to him, Ghana has failed to turn boxing into a tourism attraction by leveraging the top boxers that ruled in the ring global­ly for years.

“We need all these people on board. We also need the coaches, promoters and boxers on board to make boxing big in Ghana. These are major stakeholders you cannot do without so my coming back will be first for unity.”

Dr Manly-Spain also stated that the GBA needed all the best hands and brains available to turn its fortunes around.

According to him, the GBA would also use its connections to work closely with the boxing sanctioning bodies and attempt to host some of its conferences and convention, adding that, “this will enable our people who could not afford a trip to any of these meet­ing, to be part of it.”

Dr Manly-Spain told the Times Sports that the feedback, so far after the hint to contest for GBA chairmanship, has been over­whelming and motivating, hoping to ride on the goodwill he enjoys from the fraternity to lead the Authority.

From now till when the elec­tion modalities are announced, Dr Manly-Spain will continue to engage the stakeholders to sell his message and also find out exactly what they want from the GBA.

Dr Manly-Spain was Vice President of the GBA from 2018 to 2021, serving under seasoned lawyer, Mr Peter Zwennes.

