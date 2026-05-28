Tryton Motors Limited signs FA deal worth USD270, 000

Tryton Motors Limited, the sole distributor of JAC vehicles in Ghana, has signed an agreement with the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to become its official vehicle partner.



The one-year agreement, signed on Tuesday at the offices of the GFA, will see Tryton Motors provide vehicle and cash incentives for the Black Stars, the Ghana Premier League (GPL) and the Women’s Premier League (WPL) in a bid to promote excellence and the growth of football for the 2026/27 season.



Under the agreement, Tryton Motors will provide a vehicle each as reward for the 2026/27 GPL champions, the 2026/27 WPL champions and the best Black Stars player during the 2026/27 season.



Additionally, Tryton Motors will provide cash rewards to the best players in the GPL, WPL and best coaches of the two competitions.



Furthermore, every Most Valuable Player (MVP) in Black Stars matches will receive a cash incentive to serve as motivation for excellence and outstanding performance in national team colours.



The Chief Executive Officer of Tryton Motors Limited, Mr Jihad Hijazi, stated that the collaboration, built on shared ambition, long-term growth, and meaningful impact for Ghanaian football, goes beyond sponsorship.



“Our support is focused on three key areas of Ghana football: the Black Stars’ FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign, the GPL, and the WPL, all of which are critical to the growth and competitiveness of the game,” he stated.



The Group Business Development Director at Tryton Motors Limited, Mr Fadi Fattal said the sponsorship package, valued at USD270, 000 covers the GPL and WPL, incentives, media activations, fan engagement campaigns, and operational support.



The Vice President of the GFA, Mr Mark Addo, announced that the partnership grants Tryton Motors Limited and its partner, JAC Motors, exclusive rights in the automotive category across GFA-organised competitions.



“The two companies will be able to run promotions and events based on this agreement. In return, the GFA guarantees freed access to our venues to protect their brands exclusivity and commitment to player appearances and intellectual property, among other thing,” he underlined.



The General Manager of Asia-Africa Sales Company at JAC Motors International, Mr Jerry Zhou, expressed excitement at having the opportunity to support the growth and development of football and young talents in Ghana, and wished the Black Stars the very best at the upcoming FIFA World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada.

BY RAYMOND ACKUMEY





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