Kaya Tours appoints new general manager

Kaya Tours and Management Services Limited has announced the appointment of Mr. Godwin Dogbey as its new General Manager.

The announcement was made in a statement shared on the company’s official platforms on Wednesday.

Mr. Dogbey takes over the role after working closely with Executive Chairman, Mr. Gilbert Abeiku Aggrey Santana, for over a decade.

During this period, he contributed significantly to Kaya Tours’ operations in areas such as marketing, advertising, media production, event management, tourism promotion, and community development.

The company praised Mr. Dogbey’s extensive experience across several industries including media, talent management, and international cultural promotion.

Kaya Tours expressed confidence in Mr. Dogbey’s leadership, stating that his appointment marks a new phase for the company in connecting the world to Ghana and Africa’s rich culture and adventure.

The new manager has led tourism campaigns, worked with global brands and personalities, and managed VIP tours across Ghana and other countries.

Kaya Tours and Management Services Limited is one of Ghana’s leading travel, tourism, and events companies. It offers curated travel experiences, brand campaigns, and media productions for both local and international clients.

By: Jacob Aggrey