KMA approves President’s nominee

The Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) has given Mr Richard Ofori Agyeman Boadi the nod as the Chief Executive after securing 55 out of 56 votes in a an election held in Kumasi on Thursday.

The development followed his nomination by President John Dramani Mahama, who highlight­ed his leadership and public ser­vice record, particularly his tenure as the former Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Obuasi.

During his time in Obuasi, he was credited with championing infrastructural development, streamlining local governance, and fostering community engage­ment.

The new Chief Executive has promised transformative leadership aimed at revitalising Kumasi’s central business district, addressing urban congestion, and restoring the Garden City’s historical vibrancy.

He has assured to put in efforts to modernise the city’s infrastruc­ture, improving sanitation, and fostering a conducive environ­ment for business and tourism.

Assembly members praised his hands-on experience, pragmatic leadership style, and ability to work with both political figures and traditional rulers.

“This is the leadership Kumasi needs,” remarked by one assem­bly member. “He bridges the gap between modern governance and our cherished traditional values,” he added.

Mr Boadi is expected to be officially sworn in next week, after which he would unveil his strategic agenda for Kumasi.

As Kumasi prepares for this new era, all eyes would be on the Chief Executive to deliver on his promises and guide the Kumasi city towards a brighter, and more prosperous future.

FROM KINGSLEY E. HOPE, KUMASI