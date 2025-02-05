Madrid derby and more: place your bets on the main matches of the week!

Many players are interested in the question: how can I make profit in betting? The answer is simple – you need to carefully study the matches and play with the reliable bookmaker 1xBet. In this review, we will analyze the three most important games of the week to help you make the right choice. Follow the principles of responsible gaming and place bets at the link!

Newcastle v Arsenal, February 5

Newcastle beat Arsenal 2-0 in London and want to build on their success in the return match. However, the Gunners are doing well after beating Manchester City at the weekend and will strive to make a comeback.

The Magpies have won nine games in a row since mid-December but then have suffered home defeats to Bournemouth and Fulham. Mikel Arteta’s side will be looking to capitalize on their opponents’ slump, although their head-to-head record is not in their favor. Arsenal has lost both clashes against Newcastle this season and failed to score. In addition, they have not scored more than two goals at St James’ Park in the last 13 years.

Odds: W1 – 3.17, Х – 3.935, W2 – 2.141.

Liverpool v Tottenham, February 6

Tottenham has suffered a rash of injuries and is doing terribly in the Premier League. However, a narrow home win over Liverpool gives them a chance to reach the EFL Cup final. Since their defeat to Leicester, the Spurs have triumphed twice and managed to keep clean sheets, but Arne Slot’s side is looking to end that streak. Liverpool is in the hunt for four titles, and an EFL Cup victory could boost their confidence heading into the crucial stretch of the season.

Tottenham’s manager, Ange Postecoglou, has won a trophy in his second season coaching each of his clubs. Now, his squad could compete for the EFL Cup, provided they can stop England’s strongest team on their home pitch.

Odds: W1 – 1.258, Х – 6.89, W2 – 10.3.

Real Madrid v Atletico, February 8

Real and Atletico are the main contenders for winning La Liga. After a narrow defeat to Espanyol at the weekend, Carlo Ancelotti’s side let their opponents within 1 point, and another loss could change the balance in the title race.

Atletico has won 18 of its last 20 matches in all competitions and has the best defense in La Liga. However, there is an unpleasant statistic: Diego Simeone’s squad has not succeeded on the Real’s pitch for almost nine years. It won’t be easy to break this streak as Kylian Mbappe, Rodrygo, and Jude Bellingham have all picked up excellent form.

The rivalry between Carlo Ancelotti and Diego Simeone is tied: 9 wins for each and 7 draws. Who will get ahead and gain an important advantage in the fight for gold medals?

Odds: W1 – 1.81, Х – 4.09, W2 – 4.575.

