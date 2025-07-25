Make sustainable farming practical, not just classroom theory – Education Minister

The Minister of Education, Mr Ha­runa Iddrisu, has urged Bolgatanga Technical Universi­ty (BTU) to take a leading role in advancing agricul­tural innovation and sustainability in Northern Ghana.

Describing agriculture as the backbone of the country’s econo­my, he stressed the need for BTU to align its research and academic focus with the realities of the ag­ricultural sector, while responding to the needs of local farmers and communities.

“Sustainable agriculture must not just be a theory in the class­room. BTU has a responsibility to translate its technical expertise into practical solutions that improve farming yields, enhance climate re­silience, and create jobs for young people in the region,” Mr Iddrisu said.

He made the call at the inaugu­ration of the Governing Council of BTU in Accra on Wednesday.

The Minister emphasised that technical universities must go beyond theoretical teaching to be­come catalysts for national devel­opment, particularly in rural trans­formation and food production. With agriculture under increasing pressure from climate change, low mechanisation, and declining pro­ductivity, BTU, he noted, has a key role in bridging the gap between policy and practice.

“BTU is expected to serve as a hub for applied research in agricul­ture—especially in crop improve­ment, soil management, irrigation technologies, and agro-process­ing,” he added.

He said the region’s changing climatic conditions made it even more important for academic institutions to support sustainable livelihoods and food security in the Upper East Region.

Mr Iddrisu also disclosed that BTU would receive a US$5 million grant from the government of Italy, under Ghana’s wider Techni­cal and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) reform initiative. The grant will support infrastruc­ture development, procurement of equipment, and the introduc­tion of demand-driven academic programmes.

He expressed confidence in the newly inaugurated council’s ability to provide visionary leadership and mobilise faculty and students to drive national agricultural transfor­mation.

In a related development, Mr Iddrisu has called on Koforidua Technical University (KTU) to strengthen its commitment to Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) educa­tion as the nation moves towards a technology-led future.

Addressing the newly inau­gurated University Council, he described KTU as a vital pillar in Ghana’s ambition to build a modern digital economy and urged a bold rethinking of its academic direction.

“Innovation will define the next chapter of Ghana’s growth story. KTU must produce graduates who lead in the Fourth Industrial Rev­olution—not just as workers, but as creators, thinkers, and entrepre­neurs,” he stated.

Moreover, the Minister encour­aged the university to invest in emerging fields such as artificial intelligence, robotics, data analyt­ics, and renewable energy to equip students with future-ready skills.

KTU, he emphasised, would also benefit from the US$5 million Italian grant to support TVET reforms.

He concluded by calling for stronger collaboration between academia and industry, stressing: “Our technical universities must function as think tanks for the pri­vate sector—constantly innovating and producing talent that drives productivity.”

