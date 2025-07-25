Make sustainable farming practical, not just classroom theory – Education Minister
The Minister of Education, Mr Haruna Iddrisu, has urged Bolgatanga Technical University (BTU) to take a leading role in advancing agricultural innovation and sustainability in Northern Ghana.
Describing agriculture as the backbone of the country’s economy, he stressed the need for BTU to align its research and academic focus with the realities of the agricultural sector, while responding to the needs of local farmers and communities.
“Sustainable agriculture must not just be a theory in the classroom. BTU has a responsibility to translate its technical expertise into practical solutions that improve farming yields, enhance climate resilience, and create jobs for young people in the region,” Mr Iddrisu said.
He made the call at the inauguration of the Governing Council of BTU in Accra on Wednesday.
The Minister emphasised that technical universities must go beyond theoretical teaching to become catalysts for national development, particularly in rural transformation and food production. With agriculture under increasing pressure from climate change, low mechanisation, and declining productivity, BTU, he noted, has a key role in bridging the gap between policy and practice.
“BTU is expected to serve as a hub for applied research in agriculture—especially in crop improvement, soil management, irrigation technologies, and agro-processing,” he added.
He said the region’s changing climatic conditions made it even more important for academic institutions to support sustainable livelihoods and food security in the Upper East Region.
Mr Iddrisu also disclosed that BTU would receive a US$5 million grant from the government of Italy, under Ghana’s wider Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) reform initiative. The grant will support infrastructure development, procurement of equipment, and the introduction of demand-driven academic programmes.
He expressed confidence in the newly inaugurated council’s ability to provide visionary leadership and mobilise faculty and students to drive national agricultural transformation.
In a related development, Mr Iddrisu has called on Koforidua Technical University (KTU) to strengthen its commitment to Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) education as the nation moves towards a technology-led future.
Addressing the newly inaugurated University Council, he described KTU as a vital pillar in Ghana’s ambition to build a modern digital economy and urged a bold rethinking of its academic direction.
“Innovation will define the next chapter of Ghana’s growth story. KTU must produce graduates who lead in the Fourth Industrial Revolution—not just as workers, but as creators, thinkers, and entrepreneurs,” he stated.
Moreover, the Minister encouraged the university to invest in emerging fields such as artificial intelligence, robotics, data analytics, and renewable energy to equip students with future-ready skills.
KTU, he emphasised, would also benefit from the US$5 million Italian grant to support TVET reforms.
He concluded by calling for stronger collaboration between academia and industry, stressing: “Our technical universities must function as think tanks for the private sector—constantly innovating and producing talent that drives productivity.”
BY CLIFF EKUFUL