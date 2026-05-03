Boakye Agyarko informs Bawumia about his bid to run for NPP National Chairman position

Former Energy Minister Boakye Agyarko has informed the New Patriotic Party’s 2028 flagbearer, Mahamudu Bawumia, of his decision to contest for the position of National Chairman of the party.

Mr. Agyarko disclosed this during a courtesy call on Dr. Bawumia on May Day.

According to a statement from his team, the visit gave him the opportunity to commend the former Vice President for his service to both the New Patriotic Party and the country.

During the meeting, Mr. Agyarko, together with members of his campaign team, formally notified Dr. Bawumia of his planned nationwide tour as part of his campaign for the National Chairman position.

He reaffirmed his support for the former Vice President and stressed the need for unity within the party ahead of the 2028 general elections.

Mr. Agyarko said the NPP must remain united and committed to securing victory in the next elections.

According to the statement, his nationwide tour is expected to begin in the Ashanti Region next week.

By: Jacob Aggrey