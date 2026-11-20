Manchester United are prepared to take legal action if there is proof that JJ Gabriel was illegally approached by other clubs.

The 16-year-old announced his departure from United in a video message on Tuesday night and is expected to sign for Real Madrid in January.

Gabriel has been absent from the club since September, when he said he wanted to cancel his registration with the Premier League club.

United are disappointed with Gabriel’s decision to post his declaration he will leave on Instagram and have made multiple attempts to check on his welfare, but without succeeding in establishing contact with his family.

They are adamant they do not want to punish the teenager for what they regard as the actions of adults.

Gabriel, whose father is a former Republic of Ireland international, has an EU passport, allowing him to move to a foreign club.

United have vowed to fight in the courts if there is evidence of inducement from another club.

Gabriel had been used by former manager Michael Carrick as a substitute in a pre-season friendly against Atletico Madrid in the summer and was due to become their youngest ever player in a competitive game in the Carabao Cup fixture against Brighton, but he had decided to leave by then. He is believed to be unhappy he was not involved in the Champions League win over Sabah.

Gabriel wrote on Instagram: “Dear Manchester United, I arrived in 2020 as a 10-year-old boy with big dreams. Here I grew as a player and a person. From scoring at Old Trafford to receiving the Jimmy Murphy Award.-Independent

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