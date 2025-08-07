“May the good Lord grant the bereaved families, the Government and people of Ghana strength in this time of tragedy” – Dr. Bawumia

Former Vice President of the Republic of Ghana, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has extended his condolences to President John Dramani Mahama and the nation following the death of two Ministers of State and six others in a helicopter crash.

Dr. Bawumia described the incident as heart-wrenching, saying the victims paid the ultimate price in service to the country and have left a shocked nation in pain.

He noted that he knew most of the deceased personally and feels a deep sense of loss over their passing under such tragic circumstances.

Together with his wife Samira, the Bawumia family, and the NPP, he joined the nation in mourning and prayed for strength and healing for the bereaved families, the government, and all Ghanaians.

Background

The helicopter crash occurred yesterday and claimed the lives of eight individuals, including two Cabinet Ministers, senior public officials, and military personnel.

The group was on official duty when the military aircraft went down, leading to widespread shock and mourning across the country.

Investigations are ongoing to ascertain the real cause of the crash.

By: Jacob Aggrey