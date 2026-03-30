Black Stars must make amends against Germany today

Ghana’s Black Stars will be involved in a tough battle today against the German national team, three days after suffering a 5-1 defeat at the hands of Austria in Vienna.

Today’s game is the second of two friendlies lined up for the team as preparation continues for the FIFA World Cup slated for USA, Canada, and Mexico.

Last Friday’s thumping by the Austrians has increased the pressure on Coach Otto Addo and his charges, though it’s just a friendly. It was a poor performance by the Ghanaians; one that has raised eyebrows over whether Ghana can mount a credible challenge at the showpiece.

It has also raised concerns about Ghana’s ability to avoid a second massacre at the hands of the Germans, who whipped the Black Stars 6-1 in what came to be known as the ‘Bochum Disaster’.

The team departed Vienna for Stuttgart, Germany, on Saturday to commence preparations for the encounter that would attract the attention of fans across the globe as opponents spy on each other ahead of the tournament.

On an evening when the entire Stars players chased shadows and appeared lost on the field, it gave the Austrians a field day to run amok. Jordan Ayew scored the Black Stars’ consolation goal in the second half to raise hopes of a comeback that never happened, rather giving the host the impetus to push stronger and in the process delivering a 5-1 outcome, a result that would haunt Ghana for years to come.

Otto Addo’s starting eleven featured Lawrence Ati-Zigi in goal and a backline of Caleb Yirenkyi, Derrick Kohn, Alexander Djiku, and Jonas Adjetey. Thomas Partey and Kwasi Sibo partnered in midfield, while Abdul Fatawu Issahaku and Antoine Semenyo operated on the wings. Captain Jordan Ayew and Prince Kwabena Adu led the attack.

But from what was seen, Coach Otto Addo must effect some changes in the defence and also vary his tactics to get the best out of Antoine Semenyo, Kwesi Sibo, and others. Without doubt, the Germans will present a different proposition, and with a more formidable attacking play, they could rip the team apart.

By Andrew Norety

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