Minerals Commission condemns deadly clashes at Adelekezu mining area

The Minerals Commission Ghana has condemned violent clashes between residents of Adelekezu and Jas Mining Company in the Western Region, which led to the death of a 13 year old boy and the destruction of properties worth millions of cedis.

In a press statement dated December 17, 2025, the Commission described the incident as worrying and stressed that violence, loss of life and damage to property are unacceptable under any circumstances.

The Commission noted that every life is valuable and assured the public that any death or injury linked to disputes over mining activities will be fully investigated.

It emphasised that although disagreements can arise between communities and mining companies, such issues must be handled through lawful and peaceful means.

The Minerals Commission disclosed that it has begun investigations into the incident in collaboration with the police and other relevant regulatory bodies to establish the events that led to the clashes.

It called on all parties involved to act responsibly, protect lives, seek the truth through legal channels and work together to ensure that mining activities and community welfare coexist without violence.

By: Jacob Aggrey