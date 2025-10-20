Ursula Owusu declares bid for NPP General Secretary, calls for party unity and renewal

Former Minister of Communications, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, has officially declared her intention to contest for the position of General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

In a message released on her birthday, Ursula called on party members to unite and rebuild confidence in the NPP after what she described as a difficult period for the party.

She acknowledged that the NPP had gone through internal challenges that left members “bruised” and “battered,” but expressed optimism that the party would recover and emerge stronger.

“Our situation is but a necessary phase of self-introspection and diagnosis towards our journey of re-organisation,” she stated.

The former minister criticised the National Democratic Congress (NDC) government, describing it as “an accident-of-a-government” that “lied its way into power.”

She said the NPP must reorganise from the polling stations to the national level to regain public trust and recapture power in the next election.

“This caretaker NDC government is there not because they are preferred, they are there because they lied their way into government amidst lofty promises and caused belief in us to wane. But we will revive it,” she said.

Ursula described herself as a “fighter” who has been “nurtured, proven, and prepared” to lead the party’s administrative front into the 2028 elections.

“I come to you in all humility, to ask you, dear patriots, to join me on this rescue mission as your next General Secretary,” she declared.

She urged party members in Ghana and abroad to unite under one purpose to reorganise, regain public confidence, and position the NPP as the party of development and progress.

“With unity and God on our side, as well as the collective will of the Ghanaian people, we shall overcome,” she concluded.

By: Jacob Aggrey