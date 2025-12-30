Ministerial Advisory Board for Defence Ministry inaugurated in Accra

A Ministerial Advisory Board for the Ministry of Defence was Inaugurated in Accra yesterday (December 29, 2025).

The nine -member Advisory Board is to support the Ministry to deliver on its mandate.

The member include Munster of Finance , Dr. Casiel Ato Forson (acting Minister of Defence), and Deputy Defence Minister Mr Brogya Gyamfi who were sworn in at a short ceremony held at the Ministry in Accra.

Dr Forson is an address , emphasised that the mandate of the board was to compliment the work of the Ministry to supervise the work of Ghana Armed Forces to ensure territorial integrity of Ghana at all times.

The acting Defence Minister said the Ghana’s territorial integrity was very critical to President Mahama as the Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces, hence the need for the Board.

On his part , the Deputy Defense Minister announced that the maiden Board meeting was expected to take place in the second week of 2026 to deliberate on issues relating to the Ministry.

He urged the Advisory Board, which draws membership from various relevant institutions to serve with diligence and commitment to realise the objective of the Board.

Other members of the Board were drawn from public/private sectors, veterans, Academia and civil society who would ensure holistic, effective defence policy, strategic advice, and accountability.

