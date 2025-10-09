Ministry of Communications to allow independent riders to register rirectly on delivery platforms

The Ministry of Communications, Digital Technology and Innovation is working with the Postal and Courier Services Regulatory Commission and the Ministry of Transport to create a new system that will allow independent courier and delivery riders to register directly on delivery platforms without going through fleet operators.

The move aims to ensure fairer fees, better working conditions, and more independence for riders across the country.

The Minister, Samuel Nartey George, met with courier and delivery riders to discuss major issues affecting their work, including high platform charges, police harassment, and unclear regulations.

He explained that the new reforms are part of efforts to make the delivery industry more transparent and fair.



The Minister promised to engage the Minister for the Interior to address reports of police harassment, stating that legitimate workers should not be unfairly targeted while doing their jobs.

The meeting brought together key institutions such as the Ghana Chamber of Telecommunications, Ghana Post, the Cyber Security Authority, the National Communications Authority, and representatives from delivery companies and rider associations.

By: Jacob Aggrey