MoD inaugurates committee to develop home ownership scheme for military

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) has inaugurated a committee to formulate a Home Ownership Policy and Scheme for personnel of the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF), in a move aimed at addressing the military’s housing deficit and improving the welfare of officers and soldiers.

The initiative is expected to provide a structured framework to support both serving and retired personnel to acquire homes through institutional backing, financial guidance and sustainable housing arrangements.

Inaugurating the committee in Accra yesterday, the Deputy Minister of Defence, Mr Ernest Brogya Genfi, said the current housing deficit within the Armed Forces stood at about 14,000 units, placing considerable strain on personnel and their families.

He noted that officers and soldiers continued to make significant sacrifices in service to the nation, often operating under difficult and dangerous conditions while being separated from their families.

Mr Genfi stated that the government had a responsibility to ensure that military personnel were adequately catered for, particularly in the area of housing, which remained a critical component of their welfare.

He disclosed that the ministry, through the Defence Industries Holding Company Limited, planned to deliver 10,000 housing units for personnel over the next five years.

The Deputy Minister also commended the Military High Command for initiating a self-help project to replace dilapidated colonial-era accommodation at Burma Camp.

He further observed that many personnel retired after decades of dedicated service without sufficient support to secure permanent homes for themselves and their families.

Mr Genfi explained that the proposed Ghana Armed Forces Home Ownership Policy and Scheme was not linked to any specific housing project, but rather designed as a permanent and enforceable policy framework to assist personnel across all ranks and at various stages of their careers to own homes.

He said the framework would outline financial guidelines, eligibility criteria, governance structures and institutional support systems to enable officers and soldiers to acquire homes before retirement.

The Deputy Minister urged members of the committee to ensure that the policy was practical, inclusive and capable of effective implementation.

The committee is chaired by Brigadier General Ben Gah, Principal General Staff Officer at the Ministry of Defence.

Other members include Rev. Dr Albert Okpoti Botchway of the Office of the President; Mrs Alice Amekudzi of the National Development Planning Commission; Mr Frederick Maxwell Lomotey of the Ministry of Works, Housing and Water Resources; and Mr Prosper Hoetu of the National Homeownership Fund.

The rest are Mr Dominic Agyemang, Col. (Rtd) John Asabre, Mr Daniel A. Ayindingo, Ms Abena Dankwa, Col. Ernestina Assan, Commodore Francis Ayitevi Nyarko, Col. Joseph Kobla Buame, Lieutenant Colonel Samuel Benjamin Incoom, DCS Ernestina Otoo, Brigadier General C.B. Alhassan (Rtd), Mr Kojo Nutifafa Asare, and Mr Oliver Bio.

In his acceptance remarks, Brigadier General Gah expressed gratitude to the ministry for the confidence reposed in the committee and assured that members would work diligently to deliver a practical and sustainable policy framework.

He noted that officers, men and women of the Armed Forces continued to serve the nation with dedication, often under challenging conditions, and, therefore, deserved deliberate interventions to support their housing needs.

He expressed optimism that through collaboration and commitment, the committee would develop a workable policy capable of enhancing the welfare and long-term well-being of both serving and retired military personnel.

BY STEPHANIE BIRIKORANG

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