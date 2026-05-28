Engine failure, human error caused Tema crash — Report reveals

Engine overheating and human error caused the fatal microlight aircraft crash at Tema Community One on March 16, 2026, a final investigation report by the Aircraft Accident and Incident Investigation and Prevention Bureau (AIB Ghana) has revealed.

The report disclosed that the aircraft most likely suffered engine failure during a forced landing attempt near the TMA Daycare Centre, leading to the deaths of the two occupants on board.

The privately operated microlight aircraft crashed at about 2:57 p.m. while returning from Ho to Accra after developing technical problems in flight.

Presenting a summary of the report to journalists in Accra on Tuesday, the Lead Investigator, Captain (Rtd) Paul Forjoe, said the aircraft had shown signs of mechanical malfunction, including white smoke from the engine and overheating, but no maintenance action was carried out before subsequent flights.

He explained that after an initial local flight in Ho, witnesses observed white smoke emanating from the aircraft’s engine as it taxied to the parking area.

Capt Forjoe said the pilot later undertook another flight but returned shortly after takeoff after reporting engine overheating. He said the engine eventually stopped while the aircraft was taxiing after landing and had to be pushed to the parking area.

Despite these warning signs, the pilot conducted only a visual inspection of the coolant system, poured water on the engine and proceeded with another flight to Accra about 30 minutes later.

According to the report, evidence obtained from cockpit photographs and flight data indicated that the engine had been overheating at least 25 minutes before the accident occurred.

Capt Forjoe said eyewitnesses at Tema Community One reported seeing the aircraft attempting to land on a school park where children were playing football.

He said the pilot appeared to signal the children to leave the field to enable him to make an emergency landing.

However, the children misunderstood the gesture and waved back while continuing their activities, compelling the pilot to abort the landing attempt.

During a subsequent forced landing attempt, the aircraft entered a left bank, lost control and crashed within the premises of the daycare centre after clipping part of a roof and striking a tree.

Capt Forjoe also noted that a post-crash fire engulfed the wreckage, destroying portions of the airframe and engine.

Furthermore, the report also cited human factor failures, including the pilot violating conditions attached to the aircraft’s flight permit by conducting unauthorised flights and allowing non-pilots, including his younger brother and a friend, to occupy the front pilot seat while he sat at the rear.

According to investigators, the arrangement limited the pilot’s access to critical flight instruments and switches.

The report also revealed that the pilot engaged in non-operational use of his mobile phone during various stages of the flight, including texting and sharing cockpit images with a friend while airborne.

BY CLIFF EKUFUL