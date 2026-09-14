NACOC arrests three suspects linked to ‘Bolle Jos’ network

The Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC) has arrested three suspects for allegedly representing and facilitating the activities of Dutch fugitive Jos Leijdekkers, popularly known as “Bolle Jos”, in Ghana.

According to NACOC, the arrests followed the reported seizure of a cocaine shipment by French customs, which is allegedly linked to a wider drug trafficking network.

The Commission indicated that the three suspects are currently in its custody and assisting investigators to establish their alleged roles in the trafficking operation.

NACOC, in a statement dated September 14, 2026, said the arrests form part of efforts to prevent Ghana from becoming a safe haven, transit point or operational base for international drug trafficking organisations.

The Commission stressed that it would continue to work with both local and international law enforcement agencies to disrupt the individuals, finances and infrastructure supporting the illegal drug trade.

It assured that the rights and legal protections of all persons under investigation would be respected.

Jos Leijdekkers, also known as “Bolle Jos”, is a Dutch fugitive who has been linked to international drug trafficking activities.

By: Jacob Aggrey