MMDCEs tasked to secure land for waste transfer stations

The Minister of Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Mr Mahama Ayariga, has directed all Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) to identify one-acre plots of land in their respective jurisdictions for the construction of waste transfer stations within 30 days.

The directive forms part of government’s efforts to improve solid waste management and address challenges associated with the collection, transportation and disposal of waste across the country.

Speaking at a National Sanitation Day exercise organised by the ministry and hosted by the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) in Accra to commemorate World Cleanup Day, Mr Ayariga said the directive covered all metropolitan, municipal and district assemblies.

He said priority should be given to major urban centres and regional capitals, including Greater Accra, Greater Kumasi and Sekondi-Takoradi, where waste transfer stations could help improve the efficiency of waste management operations.

Mr Ayariga said the assemblies were expected to use the 30-day period to identify suitable parcels of land that could accommodate the facilities and support the development of an effective waste transfer system.

Waste transfer stations serve as intermediate points where waste collected from communities is temporarily consolidated before being transported in larger quantities to final disposal or treatment facilities.

The system, he said, was expected to reduce pressure on waste collection operations, improve transportation efficiency and minimise indiscriminate dumping.

Mr Ayariga said improving sanitation required a coordinated approach involving central government, local authorities, private waste management companies and residents.

He, therefore, urged the MMDCEs to treat the directive as a priority and ensure that the land identification process was undertaken in consultation with relevant stakeholders and communities.

The Minister also stressed the need for sustained public participation in sanitation activities, saying government’s efforts would have limited impact if residents continued to dispose of waste indiscriminately.

He called on Ghanaians to change their attitudes towards sanitation and take greater responsibility for keeping their communities clean.

The National Sanitation Day exercise, which formed part of activities to commemorate World Cleanup Day, brought together government officials, local authorities, sanitation workers, community members and other stakeholders to undertake clean-up activities in Accra.

World Cleanup Day is observed globally to mobilise communities to take action against littering and poor waste management while promoting environmental responsibility.

Mr Ayariga said the government was committed to strengthening sanitation systems across the country and ensuring that assemblies had the infrastructure required to manage waste effectively.

He said the identification of land for transfer stations was an important step towards creating a more organised waste management system, particularly in densely populated urban areas where increasing waste generation continued to put pressure on existing disposal facilities.

The Minister urged the assemblies to identify strategically located sites that would facilitate easy access for waste collection vehicles while minimising inconvenience to surrounding communities.

He further called for stronger enforcement of sanitation regulations and greater collaboration among stakeholders to sustain the gains made through national clean-up campaigns.

BY NORMAN COOPER

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