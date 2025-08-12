NANA KONADU AGYEMAN-RAWLINGS LAYS WREATH IN MEMORY OF EIGHT HELICOPTER CRASH VICTIMS

Former First Lady, Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, has laid a wreath at the Forecourt of the Jubilee House to honour the eight public servants who lost their lives in a helicopter accident last week.

Mrs Agyeman-Rawlings was assisted by her son, Kimathi Agyeman-Rawlings, and her Special Aide and Administrative Manager, Mildred Annan Bentil, to lay the wreath on Tuesday afternoon.

The former First Lady last week expressed her condolences to the families, government, and people of Ghana on the tragic loss of lives in the helicopter incident of Wednesday, 6 August 2025.

“Their loss is a sad one for the entire country and indeed the international community, many of whom may have interfaced with some of the departed,” she said.

Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings also extended her sympathies to the officers and men of the Ghana Armed Forces who lost colleagues that were on duty for God and country.