NASCO Electronics crowns Martha Korsah 4th Ultimate Akye3de3 Kese3 winner

Martha Korsah has been crowned the 4th Ultimate Akye3de3 Kese3 winner in a ceremony held at the Electroland Ghana Limited Mankessim branch.

She walked away with electronic items worth GHC100,000, including a NASCO SMART 43-inch TV, chest freezer, double door standing fridge, 2.0 Air conditioner, twin tub washing machine, and more.

The event also saw about 200 lucky customers in Mankessim and close towns rewarded with items such as 24-inch NASCO TVs, microwaves, industrial blenders, and home theatres for participating in the ongoing customer loyalty reward scheme since October 2024.

Adiza Ibrahim, Head of Marketing & Media Relations at Electroland Ghana Limited, expressed excitement about the company’s customer-centric approach, offering value for money and discounts on products from SAMSUNG, TCL, Midea, and NASCO.

She noted that the aim is to leave a lasting impression on customers and factor them into the company’s Corporate Social Responsibility.

“The exceptional customer experience I get from EGL is what keeps bringing me back to buy at least 3 times every week,” said Martha Korsah, the 4th winner. “I have become the go-to person for friends and family abroad seeking electronics for their Ghana projects.”

The EGL Akye3de3 Kese3 promotion is a flagship customer loyalty reward scheme for customers who buy from SAMSUNG, TCL, Midea, and NASCO. The grand prizes include a full SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS house makeover, a Midea Electronics house makeover, and an all-expense-paid trip to Morocco to watch live soccer, and a TCL Electronics house makeover.

Electroland Ghana Limited is the leading consumer electronics company in Ghana, distributing SAMSUNG, TCL, Midea, and NASCO products.