Stanbic Bank provides Kpalsi c’nity with borehole

Stanbic Bank Ghana on Monday inaugurated a bore­hole for the residents of Kpalsi, a farming community in the Sagnarigu Municipality of the Northern Regional.

The borehole, estimated at the cost of GH¢28,000.00, is meant to relieve the people of their age-long water crises.

At a short ceremony to inau­gurate the facility, Mr Mubarak Abdulai, a representative of the Stanbic Bank Ghana, said a part of the bank’s resources for social corporate and social re­sponsibility had been earmarked to provide good drinking water for the people of Kpalsi and its surrounding communities.

He stated that, it was to give the people a year-round water supply in order to reduce hours they used in searching for water in the area.

“It is a study carried out by our team in the bank in commu­nities in the Sagnarigu Munic­ipality on their challenges with regard to water and they came out with Kpalsi community as being the community facing the worst water crises in the area, hence its earliest support.” he added

Mr Abdulai further stated that the lack of good drinking water in the area was seriously affecting the livelihoods of the residents.

He said one of the best ways to ameliorate the plight of the people at Kpalsi was to ensure that water was accessible to the entire area for their use.

Mr Abdulai added that the bank would continue to sup­port many of such vulnerable communities in their respective jurisdictions to also benefit from the bank.

He appealed to the residents of the Kpalsi to take proper care of the borehole.

Nba Yidana Azindoo Al­hassan, an opinion leader of the community, thanked the management of the Stanbic Bank Ghana for seeing the water challenges of Kpalsi and pro­viding them with a borehole to end the age long water problems in the area.

He said their women would no more trek long distances dai­ly to struggle for water, adding that, “this long search for water in our area has come to an end.”

Moreover, he indicated that the intervention of the bank had come at the right time since the area was in the dry season and it would go a very long way to reduce their burden of water challenges.

Nba Alhassan appealed to the bank to continue with all the necessary projects to support communities in the area and assure the financial institution that they would take proper care of the borehole in order to not disappoint the bank.

