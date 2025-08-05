New cocoa price could lead farmers into smuggling across borders – Minority warns government

The Minority in Parliament has warned that the new cocoa producer price announced by government could push farmers to smuggle their cocoa across Ghana’s borders in search of better prices.

The Minority indicated that the GH¢3,228.75 per 64kg bag offered for the 2025/2026 cocoa season was too low and did not match the current market conditions.

They explained that the new price was only a 4.2% increase from the previous season’s GH¢3,100, describing it as unfair and a betrayal of the hard work of cocoa farmers.

In a statement signed by the Ranking Member on the Food, Agriculture and Cocoa Affairs Committee, Dr. Isaac Yaw Opoku, affirmed that cocoa farmers deserved better.

He noted that the low price could tempt many to smuggle cocoa into Côte d’Ivoire, where farmers were reportedly receiving the equivalent of GH¢3,635 per bag, GH¢407 more than in Ghana.

“This gap in price presents a strong reason for smuggling, especially in border areas like Western North, Western South, Brong Ahafo and Volta,” the minority stated.

They questioned why campaign promises made by leading government officials, including Finance Minister Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson and Agriculture Minister Dr. Eric Opoku, had not been fulfilled.

They recalled that both ministers promised cocoa farmers between GH¢6,000 and GH¢7,000 per bag if the NDC came to power.

They also pointed to the President’s earlier pledge to pay 70% of the world market price to farmers.

According to them, the current global price of $8,211.23 per tonne should translate to GH¢3,718 per bag, not GH¢3,228.75.

The group expressed worry about the announced price saying that it was “unacceptable”, describing it as “ridiculous, shameful and a stab in the back of farmers.”

They urged the government to immediately review the price and show more commitment to improving the welfare of cocoa farmers, warning that the industry could suffer if farmers turn away from cocoa or lease their farms to illegal miners.

“The government must come again. Cocoa farmers matter and they deserve better,” the minority reminded.

By: Jacob Aggrey