Newly elected Central Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Central Region

Lawyer Obeng-Inkoom has pledged unity and healing.

In a statement after the Regional Delegates Conference, he thanked God for bringing the conference to a successful end, which witnessed the election of new Regional Executives for the party in the region.

He also thanked delegates for electing him as the new Regional Chairman, describing it as an expression of confidence in him to restore hope and bring integrity to the leadership of the party.

“The delegates have spoken, and it is final. It represents a new dawn in which collective decision-making, criticism and self-introspection will regulate the activities of the newly elected Regional Executives towards achieving our vision for the party,” he said.

Mr Obeng-Inkoom said the party in the region needs unity and healing, which must transcend all its structures to build a virile political machinery capable of winning the 2028 presidential and parliamentary elections.

He called on all aspirants who contested for the various positions to put their differences aside and work towards a common goal of transforming the region into a stronghold of the NDC.

“My assurance to the delegates is that I will at all times consult them for their opinions and concerns in the formulation of policies and programmes that will ensure the revamping and revitalisation of the structures of the party in the region. Nobody is a repository of wisdom, knowledge and understanding, and for that matter, the Regional Executives will not take any unilateral decision without your input,” he said.

He assured delegates that the Regional Executives will always be at their doorsteps to interact with them on workshops for communicators, branch and constituency executives, re-tooling of constituency offices, and the provision of other logistics to enhance the work of officers.

Mr Obeng-Inkoom expressed sincere gratitude to his campaign team, who journeyed with him to all 23 constituencies in the region to sell his mission and vision to the delegates, and thanked all persons who supported him in diverse ways.

By Edem Mensah-Tsotorme