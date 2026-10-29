NPP opens applications for 2028 parliamentary candidates

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has opened applications for members interested in contesting as its parliamentary candidates in the 2028 general elections.

In a statement issued on Thursday, October 29, 2026, the party said interested members must declare their intention to contest between Sunday, November 1, and Tuesday, November 10, 2026.

According to the statement signed by the party’s Communications Director, Dennis Miracles Aboagye, prospective candidates must complete an online form within the specified period.

The party said a non-refundable application fee of GH¢5,000 would be charged to each prospective candidate.

It added that all applicants would undergo vetting and screening to determine their eligibility to contest on the party’s ticket.

The NPP announced plans to organise capacity-building workshops for prospective candidates in December 2026. The workshops will be held across the Northern, Middle and Southern zones, with details of the venues to be announced later.

The party stressed that the guidelines would apply to all prospective candidates, including sitting NPP Members of Parliament who wish to contest again.

It further warned aspirants against starting campaign activities following the opening of the application process.

According to the statement, the existing directive prohibiting campaign activities remains in force until the party gives official clearance.

It cautioned that anyone who violates the directive would face appropriate sanctions under the party’s constitution and regulations.

The NPP said the process was designed to promote fairness, transparency and equal opportunities for all aspirants as it prepares to select candidates for all 276 constituencies ahead of the 2028 elections.

It urged prospective candidates to follow the guidelines and conduct themselves with discipline and respect for one another throughout the process.

The party said its broader objective was to strengthen unity within its ranks and rebuild public confidence ahead of the 2028 general elections.

By: Jacob Aggrey